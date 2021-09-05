Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,647,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 3.66% of eMagin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $30,040.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

