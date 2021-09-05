Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,154 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after buying an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after buying an additional 299,872 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Entergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,838,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $112.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

