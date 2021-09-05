Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 34,980 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

