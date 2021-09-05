Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,505 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $448.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.99 and a 200-day moving average of $423.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.