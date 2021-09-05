Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 883,565 Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 883,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 4.65% of Innoviz Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,121,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,836,000.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INVZ. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40).

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.