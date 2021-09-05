Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in United Rentals by 14.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $351.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.46 and a 200 day moving average of $322.23. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

