Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

