Modefi (MOD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $371,152.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002485 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and $371,152.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00121810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00804342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,649,869 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.