ModiHost Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 3% against the dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $176,596.95 and approximately $14,506.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00125123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.68 or 0.00826104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047261 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.