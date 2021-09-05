Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Modine Manufacturing worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $139,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $638.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.