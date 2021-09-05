Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $63.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

