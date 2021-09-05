Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Molina Healthcare worth $59,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $274.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.63. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

