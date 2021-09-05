Monavale (MONA) Price Reaches $575.97 on Top Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $5.04 million and $135,940.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $575.97 or 0.01114769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00437053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,669 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

