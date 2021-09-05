Monetha (MTH) Trading Up 19% Over Last Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and approximately $480,086.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Monetha has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00828874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

