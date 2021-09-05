MONK (MONK) Trading Down 30% This Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $676,077.25 and $3,164.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MONK has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008709 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

