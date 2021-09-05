Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $332.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.80 million and the lowest is $320.04 million. Monro reported sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.