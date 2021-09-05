Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. 1,142,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

