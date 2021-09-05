Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000.

CTR stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

