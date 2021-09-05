Morgan Stanley Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 1,460.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of ProSight Global worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 483.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in ProSight Global during the first quarter worth $1,535,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in ProSight Global during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 450.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.85 on Friday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.