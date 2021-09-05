Morgan Stanley Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Nautilus worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 875.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Nautilus stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $340.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

