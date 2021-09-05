Morgan Stanley Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.37% of USD Partners worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

USDP opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. USD Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 315.89%. The company had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd.

USD Partners Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

