Morgan Stanley Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of VolitionRx worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VolitionRx by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 90.74% and a negative net margin of 35,776.27%. Research analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

