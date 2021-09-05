Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 481.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Rush Street Interactive worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after buying an additional 2,324,850 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,961 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $16,299,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $16,250,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $15.49 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,549.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

