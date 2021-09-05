Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of The Aaron’s worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $877.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

