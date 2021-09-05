Morgan Stanley Purchases 6,907 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.11% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SNLN opened at $16.07 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.