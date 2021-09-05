Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of The Aaron’s worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 314,510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $877.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.89.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

