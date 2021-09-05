Morgan Stanley Sells 22,489 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

OPCH stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

