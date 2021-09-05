Morgan Stanley Sells 27,818 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Independent Bank worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

