Morgan Stanley Sells 43,861 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,861 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Genesco worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $35,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Genesco by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 135.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 311.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $855.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

