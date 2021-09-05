Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,205,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,801 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.45 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

