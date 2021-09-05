mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Market Cap Tops $19.78 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064281 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003250 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015588 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00126488 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00797572 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046747 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

