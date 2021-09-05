mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Market Cap Tops $19.78 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00797572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046747 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

