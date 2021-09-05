mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.26 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,509.48 or 0.99845036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00073462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008237 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.72 or 0.00621672 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

