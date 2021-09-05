MurAll (PAINT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $224,542.00

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, MurAll has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $224,542.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00122698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00843727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047481 BTC.

About MurAll

PAINT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,961,944,994 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

