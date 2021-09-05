Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 27,732 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Renewable Energy Group worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 42,937 shares worth $2,635,647. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

