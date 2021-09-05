Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

