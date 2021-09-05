Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 190,479 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $8,081,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,497 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $5,384,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

