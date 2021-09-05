Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Campus Communities worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACC stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

