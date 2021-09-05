Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amedisys worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys stock opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.05 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average is $250.79.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMED. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

