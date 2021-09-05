My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $4.68 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00009308 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $32.19 million and $5.53 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00156223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00236052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.99 or 0.07890910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.28 or 0.99861437 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00988127 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

