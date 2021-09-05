MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $18.73

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.73 or 0.00036084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $430.68 million and approximately $198.11 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.67 or 0.00802940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047157 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.