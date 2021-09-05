Mysterium (MYST) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.59 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Mysterium has a market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $3,550.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00121655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00803287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047207 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

