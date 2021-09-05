MyWish Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $9,274.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.39 or 0.00804467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047130 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

