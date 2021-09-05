Name Change Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0406 on Major Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $79,631.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,073,203 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

