Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading Up 14.9% This Week

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Name Changing Token

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

