Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Reaches $21.55 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $15,562.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,239.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $727.17 or 0.01447399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00636710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00385668 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00034610 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

