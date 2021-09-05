Nano Hits One Day Volume of $66.69 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $7.14 or 0.00013839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $950.96 million and approximately $66.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,571.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.42 or 0.07572878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00435335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $743.53 or 0.01441761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00139311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.75 or 0.00618070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.00602151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.00373330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

