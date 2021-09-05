Nano (NANO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $59.67 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00014204 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $949.45 million and $59.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.58 or 0.07841444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.83 or 0.00436231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $712.29 or 0.01419927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00139425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00648606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.94 or 0.00611877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.00382128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

