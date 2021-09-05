NAOS Finance (NAOS) Market Capitalization Tops $12.91 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002834 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00153213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00223481 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.37 or 0.07597434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,770.76 or 1.00073228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.22 or 0.00970803 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

