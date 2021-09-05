NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 12.3% This Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.21 or 0.00012041 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $138.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00092094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00347936 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.72 or 0.02496040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 447,699,577 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

