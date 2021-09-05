Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003058 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $28.25 million and $4.68 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00056832 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00030280 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008775 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,203,303 coins and its circulating supply is 17,843,139 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

